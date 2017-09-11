The Latest: Guatemala congress backs Morales in key vote

The latest on the Guatemalan congress' decision not to withdraw President Jimmy Morales' immunity from prosecution (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Guatemalan lawmakers have voted against lifting President Jimmy Morales' immunity from prosecution.

Monday's vote in congress comes after a five-member commission of legislators recommended earlier that the president's immunity be withdrawn so he could face possible trial on campaign-finance accusations.

Morales has denied any wrongdoing.

___

8:10 a.m.

A five-member commission of Guatemalan legislators has recommended lifting President Jimmy Morales' immunity from prosecution so he can face possible trial on campaign-finance accusations.

Commission head Julio Ixcamey said late Sunday the recommendation will be submitted to the full congress, where 105 of the 158 deputies would have to vote in favor.

Prosecutors allege that about $825,000 in financing for Morales' 2015 campaign was hidden and that other expenditures had no explainable source of funding. The president has denied any wrongdoing.

The investigation involved Ivan Velasquez, the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission operating in Guatemala.

The president later ordered Velasquez's immediate expulsion from the country, but that was swiftly overturned by the Constitutional Court.