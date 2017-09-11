Israeli official: Netanyahu must push Trump to end Iran deal

A top deputy to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli leader must push President Donald Trump to cancel or freeze the international community's nuclear deal with Iran.

Yisrael Katz, Israel's minister for intelligence and strategic affairs, told a security conference on Monday that changing the deal should be Netanyahu's "primary mission."

Katz said the world's failed attempts to negotiate a halt to North Korea's nuclear program provide a lesson. "Iran is the new North Korea," he said. "We need to act now so we won't be sorry tomorrow about what we didn't do yesterday."

The deal offered Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. Israel has repeatedly claimed the deal will not prevent Iran, its archenemy, from developing a nuclear weapons capability.