Hurricane Jose's path: What you should know

First there was Harvey. Next came Katia and Irma. And now – in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean – Hurricane Jose is waiting.

Jose has weakened to a Category 2 storm, but it is expected to linger over the Atlantic for the next several days, according to forecasters.

Jose is the fourth threatening hurricane to form over the Atlantic in the past few weeks.

Hurricane Harvey caused extensive damage to southern Texas and parts of Louisiana as it brought excessive rainfall and catastrophic flooding, killing at least 74 people. Katia claimed the lives of at least two people in Mexico after it made landfall last week – right after a powerful earthquake killed 64 others. And Irma, which is still making its way through the U.S. as a tropical storm, has already killed at least 38 people, including four in the U.S. Virgin Islands and three in Puerto Rico.

Jose appears to have spared, for the most part, the Caribbean islands hardest hit by Irma last week, but it still has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with even stronger gusts. Here’s what you should know.

Where is Hurricane Jose now?

Hurricane Jose is about 305 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island, the capital island of Turks and Caicos, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. ET advisory.

MASSIVE IRMA RECOVERY EFFORTS TO BEGIN

Jose is moving north at 9 mph but is expected to turn more northeast by Monday night before heading southeast Tuesday, according to the advisory.

As it turns, it should experience a reduction in speed, as well.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

Shortly after Irma ravaged the Caribbean, strong Jose formed, threatening already wrecked houses, businesses and shelters with major loss of communication.

Jose passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. The Netherlands navy said the situation was “better than expected” after it passed north of the islands overnight.

While Jose mostly passed around the Caribbean islands, it still brings with it additional rainfall to an area with many buildings now lacking roofs, forecasters said.

Swells from Jose will affect parts of Hispaniola, the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.