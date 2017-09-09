Hurricane Katia makes landfall in Mexico following deadly earthquake

Hurricane Katia made landfall in Mexico as a Category 1 storm late Friday after the country suffered a devastating magnitude 8.1 earthquake Thursday that killed at least 61 people.

The quake, which was one of the most powerful temblors to hit the country, hit off the southern Pacific coast just before midnight Thursday, toppling hundreds of buildings in several states.

The hardest hit area was Juchitan, Oaxaca, where 36 people died and a third of the city’s homes collapsed or were uninhabitable, President Enrique Pena Nieto said late Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Katia’s maximum sustained winds had dropped to 75 mph when it made landfall and rapidly weakened over land into a tropical depression.

The center said Katia was stalling over Mexico’s Sierra Madre mountains, where it could bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to a region with a history of deadly mudslides and flooding.

Pena Nieto announced that the earthquake killed 45 people in Oaxaca state, 12 in Chiapas and four in Tabasco, and he declared three days of national mourning. The toll included 36 dead in Juchitan, located on the narrow waist of Oaxaca known as the Isthmus, where a hospital and about half the city hall also collapsed into rubble.

Emergency workers and rescuers searched for survivors Friday with sniffer dogs and used heavy machinery at the main square to pull rubble away from city hall, where a missing police officer was believed to be.

Teams found bodies in the rubble, but the highlight was pulling four people, including two children, alive from the completely collapsed Hotel Del Rio.

Pena Nieto said authorities were working to re-establish supplies of water and food and provide medical attention to those who need it. He vowed the government would help rebuild.

"The power of this earthquake was devastating, but we are certain that the power of unity, the power of solidarity and the power of shared responsibility will be greater," Pena Nieto said.

Power was cut, at least briefly, to more than 1.8 million people, and authorities closed schools in at least 11 states to check their structures for safety.

The Interior Department reported that 428 homes were destroyed and 1,700 damaged just in Chiapas, the state closest to the quake's epicenter.

"Homes made of clay tiles and wood collapsed," said Nataniel Hernandez, a human-rights worker living in Tonala, Chiapas, who worried that inclement weather threatened to bring more structures down.

"Right now it is raining very hard in Tonala, and with the rains it gets much more complicated because the homes were left very weak, with cracks," Hernandez said by phone.

Mexico City was able to avoid any major damage, though part of a bridge on a highway being built to a new international airport collapsed due to the temblor, local media reported.

"The arrival of #Katia may be particularly dangerous for slopes affected by the earthquake. Avoid these areas," the Mexican president tweeted.

