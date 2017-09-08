The Latest: Indonesians protest Myanmar Rohingya's plight

The Latest on violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state and the flood of ethnic Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Thousands of Indonesian Muslims have held a rally near Borobudur, one of the world's famed Buddhist monuments, to condemn violence in Myanmar against minority Rohingya Muslims.

Authorities barred protesters at the "Defend Rohingya" rally from entering Borobudur on the Indonesian island of Java, saying there was no connection between events in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and the Buddhist temple complex that was built in the 8th and 9th centuries.

Protesters held Friday prayers at a mosque near the World Heritage site and a rally afterward at which speakers railed against Myanmar's government.

The U.N. says about 270,000 Rohingya have fled across the border into Bangladesh since Aug. 25 to escape a military crackdown that followed attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

Protests were also held in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, and other cities.

___

4 p.m.

The U.N. refugee agency is reporting a surge in the number of Rohingya Muslims who have crossed into Bangladesh from Myanmar, with an estimated 270,000 arriving in the last two weeks.

The new number confirmed Friday by UNHCR spokeswoman Vivian Tan marks a major increase from the 164,000 estimated Thursday to have arrived since Aug. 25.

The exodus began after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts, prompting the military to respond with "clearance operations" to root out any fighters hiding in villages of Rakhine state.

Journalists have reported seeing village homes burning as recently as Thursday in the region of Buddhist-majority Myanmar.