Two British police officers suffered minor injuries while arresting a man with a knife outside Buckingham Palace Friday evening.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said the officers stopped the man on the Mall, a major thoroughfare connecting the palace to Trafalgar Square, at 8:35 p.m. local time.

The statement did not specify how the officers were injured, saying only that they were hurt "during the course of detaining" the suspect.

The unidentified man was arrested on suspicion of grievious bodily harm and assault on police. The officers were treated at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen in the road outside the palace. There was no immediate indication the incident was related to terrorism.

Buckingham Palace is the London residence of Queen Elizabeth II and his her administrative headquarters. However, the queen usually spends August in Scotland at her Balmoral estate with family members.