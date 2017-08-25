Remains of sailor from Connecticut recovered from USS John S. McCain

Divers have found the remains of a second missing sailor from the USS John S. McCain, the U.S. Navy vessel that collided with an oil tanker near Singapore earlier this week.

Navy officials said the remains were found Thursday in a flooded compartment of the ship. The sailor was identified as Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Doyon of Connecticut. He was 26 years old.

Now that two sailors’ remains have been recovered, eight others remain missing. The other bodies are also believed to be in flooded compartments, but damage to the ship has been hampering access, U.S. 7th Fleet officials said.

Meanwhile, more divers and equipment arrived overnight to continue search and recovery operations aboard the ship.

Earlier Thursday, divers recovered the remains of 22-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith from New Jersey.

The eight missing sailors were identified as:

-- Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri.

-- Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas.

-- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland.

-- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio.

-- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland.

-- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York.

-- Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas.

-- Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois.

The incident remains under investigation.

The 7th Fleet has been involved in three collisions since January, the last two of which have resulted in the deaths of 17 sailors.

Earlier this week the Navy dismissed Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander of the 7th Fleet, citing a loss of confidence in his ability, the Associated Press reported.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews