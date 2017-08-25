Ecuador's congress green lights corruption probe against VP

Ecuador's congress is clearing the way for Vice President Jorge Glas to be investigated for allegedly taking bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

The unanimous vote Friday by the legislature makes Glas the highest-ranking official in Ecuador to be investigated for receiving some of the $33 million Odebrecht has admitted to paying Ecuadorean officials in exchange for contracts.

Glas has denied any wrongdoing even while criticizing President Lenin Moreno for betraying the legacy of former President Rafael Correa. To clear his name Glas had asked lawmakers to green light the investigation.

The nation's top prosecutor said they have numerous indications of Glas' ties to corruption including a recently-surfaced audio recording in which an executive at Odebrecht and an Ecuadorean official discuss alleged bribe requests made by the vice president.