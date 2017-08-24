France's Macron in Romania for talks on 'posted workers'

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Romania, the second leg of his trip to Central Europe where he will raise concerns over so-called "posted workers" — cheap labor from Eastern Europe posted temporarily to more prosperous European countries.

Amid tight security, Macron headed Thursday for talks with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni presidential palace and he will later have lunch with Premier Mihai Tudose.

"Posted workers" continue to pay into the tax and social security systems of their home countries, allowing employers to hire them for less than in Western countries where welfare costs are higher.

Macron wants to require companies to pay posted and local workers the same salaries and limit postings abroad to up to one year.