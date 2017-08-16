Baby, 2 women among 13 killed by falling tree on Madeira

Authorities say a 12-month-old baby and two foreign women were among the 13 people killed when a huge oak tree crashed down on an outdoor religious festival in Portugal's Madeira Islands.

Miguel Reis, a local health official, says the foreigners killed in Tuesday's accident were a 42-year-old French woman and a 31-year-old Hungarian woman.

Madeira is a popular European vacation destination.

Reis told a news conference Wednesday in Funchal, Madeira's capital, that seven people, including two children, remained hospitalized of the 49 who were injured in the accident. The children are a 2-year-old French child and a 14-year-old Portuguese.

Reis said officials hope to conclude autopsies in the accident by the end of the week.