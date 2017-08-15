Swedes help Danes in submarine case with missing woman

Swedish police say they are assisting their Danish colleagues searching for a missing Swedish journalist who allegedly disembarked from an amateur-built submarine a day before the vessel sank.

Police spokesman Mattias Sigfridsson says Swedish police are providing "any elements" about people and places that could be useful to investigators in Denmark, but declined to be specific.

Sigfridsson said Tuesday the main probe is in Denmark, where investigators continue searching for 30-year-old freelance journalist Kim Wall, who was on a reporting assignment aboard the UC3 Nautilus submarine owned by Danish inventor Peter Madsen. He made a last-minute escape from the sinking vessel Friday and has denied any responsibility for Wall's fate. Madsen was arrested on preliminary manslaughter charges.

Danish police remain tight-lipped but suspect Madsen deliberately sank the submarine.