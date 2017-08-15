The Latest: Dead soldier's kin thanks vet for returning flag

6:00 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

A U.S. World War II veteran has returned to a fallen soldier's family a Japanese flag he took from the man's body 73 years ago.

Marvin Strombo knew the calligraphy-covered flag was more than a keepsake of the war. It was a treasure that would fill a void for the dead man's family.

The flag he handed over Tuesday to Sadao Yasue's siblings is the first trace of their brother. The Japanese authorities only gave them a wooden box containing a few rocks, a substitution for the remains that have never been returned.

Strombo has said he also plans to explain to Yasue's relatives how their brother died.