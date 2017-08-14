Missing Dutch national found dead in Turkey

Turkish media reports say a Dutch national who was reported missing in Turkey has been found dead.

The private Dogan news agency said Monday 22-year-old Joey Hoffman's body was found in a dried-up stream bed in the village of Narlikuyu, near the Mediterranean coastal town of Silifke.

There was no immediate information on the circumstances of his death.

Hoffman had disappeared after he had gone to Silifke reportedly to help a couple of friends who were building a house, according to Dutch media.

He was last seen on July 8.