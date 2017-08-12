United Kingdom
UK police clear American banker of pushing woman in front of London bus
British police admitted Saturday that an American banker arrested on suspicion of pushing a woman in front of a London bus while he was jogging could not have committed the crime.
The Metropolitan Police force in a statement that the man, identified by local media outlets as 41-year-old Eric Bellquist, has been "eliminated from the investigation."
Bellquist had been apprehended Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in the May 5 incident. His lawyers later released a statement saying he wasn't involved and could prove he was in the United States at the time.
The arrest came after police released surveillance camera footage showing a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbled in front of a double-decker bus. The bus swerved and then stopped to avoid hitting the unidentified woman.
Police say "inquiries continue" to identify the jogger.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.