UK police clear American banker of pushing woman in front of London bus

British police admitted Saturday that an American banker arrested on suspicion of pushing a woman in front of a London bus while he was jogging could not have committed the crime.

The Metropolitan Police force in a statement that the man, identified by local media outlets as 41-year-old Eric Bellquist, has been "eliminated from the investigation."

Bellquist had been apprehended Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in the May 5 incident. His lawyers later released a statement saying he wasn't involved and could prove he was in the United States at the time.

The arrest came after police released surveillance camera footage showing a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbled in front of a double-decker bus. The bus swerved and then stopped to avoid hitting the unidentified woman.

Police say "inquiries continue" to identify the jogger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

