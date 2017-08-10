world

United Kingdom

British police arrest man who allegedly pushed woman in front of bus

By Travis Fedschun
Fox News
British police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly pushed a woman in front of a double-decker bus while he was out jogging, police said.

The incident, which occurred earlier this year in the Chelsea area of the city, was captured on video.

London's Metropolitan Police said a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger, right, after colliding into a woman who fell into the road on Putney Bridge in London. British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus. London's Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge. It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her. (Metropolitan Police via AP) Expand / Collapse

A male jogger, right, collided with a woman who fell into the road on Putney Bridge in London.  (Metropolitan Police via AP)

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody, police said.

The 33-year-old victim was walking across the Putney Bridge on May 5 when the runner knocked her onto the road and into the path of an oncoming double-decker bus. The bus narrowly missed her.

After the bus stopped, passengers rushed off to help the woman, who only sustained minor injuries from the incident.

According to Met Police, the jogger returned to the bridge 15 minutes later. The victim tried to speak to him, "but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging," police said.

Officials released surveillance footage of the incident Tuesday, and received "a good response" after asking the public for information, police said.