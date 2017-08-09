The Latest: New Zealand premier criticizes Trump's comments

The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English says President Donald Trump's comments about North Korea are "not helpful" in an environment that is "very tense."

English says Trump's comments are more likely to escalate the situation than to settle it.

Trump has vowed to answer North Korea "with fire and fury" if Pyongyang continued to threaten the U.S, after the North's military has claimed it was examining plans for attacking the U.S. territory of Guam in the Pacific.

English says all countries want to avoid military confrontation and the way for that to happen is for North Korea to comply with U.N. sanctions and for international pressure to push the nation in that direction.

English told reporters Wednesday at the nation's Parliament in Wellington that New Zealand has not raised concerns with the U.S. administration about Trump's remarks, but would if his tone continued.