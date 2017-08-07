Gunmen attack group at Mexican resort beach, killing 3 men

Three people were shot and killed and two others were wounded on Sunday when gunmen opened fire at a popular Mexican beach resort crowded with tourists, officials said.

The gunmen attacked the group at the entrance to Playa Pamilla in Los Cabos tourist region at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

Mexican and foreign tourists were sunbathing on the beach when the shooting happened.

"We heard the shots and just ran to get somewhere safe. It was automatic weapons fire," a tourist told the BBC.

The beach was evacuated as police investigate the possible motive.

Southern Baja California has seen a surge in violence this year, though mostly outside tourist areas. Analysts blame much of the bloodshed on fighting among factions in the Sinaloa drug cartel and also clashes with the rival Jalisco New Generation cartel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.