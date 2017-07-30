20,000 flee spectacular fire at music festival in Barcelona

A spectacular fire at a music festival has forced the evacuation of over 20,000 concertgoers in Barcelona, the regional government says.

Barcelona's firefighters say there were no injuries on Friday night when more 22,000 people evacuated the concert. Images show towering flames consuming a large outdoor stage at the "Tomorrowland" electronic music festival held at Barcelona's Parc de Can Zam.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. The "Tomorrowland" website has published a statement saying the "stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction."

The festival in Barcelona was one of several offshoots of a main "Tomorrowland" festival in Belgium.