Earthquakes

Greece earthquake leaves at least 2 dead, more than 120 injured

Recovery efforts underway, at least two confirmed dead

 

At least two people have been killed and more than 100 have been injured after a strong earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, authorities said.

Buildings on the Greek island of Kos sustained structural damage from the earthquake, the city’s mayor, Giorgos Kyritsis, told state-run Greek media.

People try to move the cars from a flooded coastal road after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey's Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP) Expand / Collapse

People try to move the cars from a flooded coastal road after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017.  (Kostoday.gr via AP)

"The buildings affected were mostly old and were built before the earthquake building codes were introduced," Kyritsis said.

The coast guard announced the island's port was part of the structural damage.

Giorgos Halkidios, a government official for the island of Kos, said more than 120 people were injured in the quake.

A man lies on the ground as other tourists stand outside a bar after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey's Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing at least two people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP) Expand / Collapse

A man lies on the ground as other tourists stand outside a bar after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017.  (Kostoday.gr via AP)

The 6.7-magnitude earthquake was centered six miles south of Bodrum, Turkey, and 10 miles east-northeast of Kos, according to the U.S. Geological Survery.

According to Turkish disaster officials, more than 20 aftershocks have been recorded.

The BBC reported a small tsunami occurred on the Turkish coast.

Greece and Turkey lie in an especially earthquake-prone zone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 