Surrey police post selfie of a 'hot cop' posing by her car on Facebook to lure in new recruits - and is inundated with saucy comments

A police force that posted a selfie of a new female recruit on their Facebook page was flooded with saucy comments about her.

Surrey constabulary hoped to attract new recruits by uploading the photo of officer Claire Binksy – but instead it sparked a barrage of innuendo.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The post that accompanied the smiling shot stated: “It’s 10pm and our night turn are starting their shift keeping Surrey safe through until morning.

“If the 9-5 is not for you, and you’re energised and focused whatever the time of day or night, could you join our police family as a trainee officer?

'EVIL SPIRIT' ERUPTS IN WRONG PERSON AT 'EXORCISM GONE WRONG'

“We can offer a job that mixes the ordinary with the highly extraordinary and definitely isn’t your average desk job, and a starting salary of £25k.”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

But within minutes of seeing PC Binksy, from Egham, Surrey, posing in front of her police car the comments started flooding in.

MYSTERY 'MUTANT' FISH CAUGHT IN RUSSIA

Dave Davis wrote: “Now if only all cops looked like her….”

Hugo Teixeira wrote: “Take me to jail!!!!”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Richard Gibbins wrote: “Has anyone done the ‘she can take down my particulars’ joke yet? I will then.”

MOM'S ROMPS WITH SCHOOL CARETAKER DROVE GERMAN TEEN TO JOIN ISIS

Ryan McGinty-Bloomfield wrote simply: “Sheeessss puuuuurrrtttyyyy.” and Sean Graham wrote simply ‘Fit’.

Steve Moran, of Leatherheard, Surrey, said: “I wouldn’t mind getting arrested by this officer – she can cuff me anytime!”

PC Binksy has a photo of a Lego female police officer on her Facebook page.

CHRISTIAN GIRL STABBED TO DEATH BY DAD BECAUSE HE DISAPPROVED OF HER MUSLIM BOYFRIEND, OFFICIALS SAY

A spokeswoman for Surrey Police said: “As a police officer or a member of the public, featuring on social media does not mean it is acceptable for other people or the media to objectify or subject you to comments based on your gender or appearance.

“This kind of behaviour is completely inappropriate and just reflects the immaturity of those posting.”