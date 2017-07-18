world

Trial begins for ex-execs in charge of Vatican children's hospital

The Vatican-run Bambino Gesu' pediatric hospital in Rome is seen in a 2016 photo.  (AP)

Two former executives of a Vatican children's hospital were set for trial on charges of embezzlement after a Vatican court rejected dismissing the case on Tuesday

The pair are accused of using more than $500,000 in hospital donations to renovate a top cardinal's penthouse.

Lawyers for former hospital president Giuseppe Profiti and ex-treasurer Massimo Spina argued the Vatican court had no jurisdiction to prosecute activities of a hospital foundation that was located in Italy, not Vatican City.

However, tribunal president Judge Paolo Papanti-Pelletier rejected the motion as the trial opened and set a new round of hearings in September.

Profiti said the funds used from the Bambino Gesu hospital foundation were an investment because he planned to use Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone's apartment for future fundraising events for the hospital.

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 6, 2010 file photo, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone celebrates a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican. Other than St. Peter's Basilica, there's hardly better real estate in this tiny city state than the sprawling penthouse apartment in the Vatican gardens, where the rooftop terrace has in-your-face views of the dome itself and overlooks the Vatican hotel that Pope Francis calls home. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Files)

Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone celebrates a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.  (AP)

Bertone, Castelli Reconstruction and the company’s owner, Gianantonio Bandera, were not prosecuted.

If Profiti and Spina are found guilty of embezzlement by the Vatican court, they may face between three and five years in prison in addition to fines.

It's not clear if Italian authorities will launch their own investigation into the deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.