Charlie Gard's parents storm out of courtroom as they await boy's fate

It was a rollercoaster day for the parents of Charlie Gard.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates, the parents of the 11-month-old boy suffering from a rare and almost always terminal genetic disorder, walked out of a British courtroom Thursday morning after arguing with the judge, but returned later in the day.

Charlie’s parents appeared anxious when they arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice for a hearing that may prove to be their last chance to convince the judge to allow them to take their boy out of the U.K. for experimental treatment. The family believes experimental treatment available in the U.S. and Italy for mitochondrial depletion syndrome has a 10 percent chance of improving his quality of life and reducing the brain damage the illness has already inflicted on the boy.

During the hearing, Chris Gard punched a table, while his wife said: "We said he's not in suffering and in pain. If he was we wouldn't be up here fighting for that."

CHARLIE GARD: PARENTS OF ILL BABY SAY 'HE DESERVES A CHANCE' AT TREATMENT IN US

The London hospital, revered as one of the world’s best children’s hospitals, has argued Charlie, who can neither see, nor hear, move, swallow or even breathe without the help of life support, should be removed from his ventilator and allowed to die with his dignity.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The hospital has said that "a world where only parents speak and decide for children and where children have no separate identity or rights and no court to hear and protect them is far from the world in which [Great Ormond Street Hospital ] treats its child patients."

A New York-based expert on mitochondrial depletion syndrome gave evidence to the court via video link – telling them that he believes an experimental drug available in the U.S. provided the F.D.A. approves its use – has a chance of improving the boy’s health.

The expert told the judge he – should the judge adjourn the hearing – would come to London to examine the boy.

CHARLIE GARD'S DISEASE AND LEGAL CASE: AN EXPLAINER

New York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center have both announced they would be willing to take in Charlie – though they said a few conditions need to be met. Charlie needs to be transferred safely, “legal hurdles” cleared and it needs to “receive emergency approval from the FDA for an experimental treatment as appropriate.”

President Donald Trump and Pope Francis have shined an international spotlight on the case.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Pope Francis issued a statement insisting on the need to respect the wishes of the parents to "accompany and treat" their son to the very end.

Americans United for Life and other groups have also take the parent’s side, arguing the infant needs a "chance at life." Petitions have circulated to offer support and others have arrived at Charlie's bedside to pray.

The case has been compared to the 2005 case of Terri Schiano, who suffered severe brain and was in a vegetative state after she went into cardiac arrest in her Florida home. Her parents, who wanted her kept alive, and her husband, who wanted to remove her feeding tube, were in a high-profile legal battle that ended when the courts sided with her husband.