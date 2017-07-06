Bride seen inside helicopter that crashed taking her to wedding

Newly released video showed the inside of a helicopter that crashed outside Sao Paulo, Brazil, while taking a bride-to-be to her wedding.

The helicopter was also carrying her brother, a photographer that was six months pregnant, and the pilot. The bride, Rosemere do Nascimento Silva, reportedly wanted to surprise the groom and the estimated 300 guests with her entrance.

The helicopter crashed nearly a mile away from the site of the reception, the Daily Record reported. The video of the May 2016 crash has just emerged on Brazilian media.

The helicopter apparently hit bad weather. Police and air crash investigators were looking into reports that it might have hit a tree amid poor visibility with rain, fog, and clouds.

The pastor reportedly gave the drim news to the groom, Udirley Damasceno, at the altar. The man was said to go into total shock.

Eight fire engines rushed to the scene of the crash, but rescuers could not save any of the four victims in time.