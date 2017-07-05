Chickens freed after Austria truck crash

A truck in Austria carrying an estimated 7,000 chickens crashed on a busy road in Vienna, Austria, giving the birds a taste of freedom Tuesday -- all because the driver claimed he fell asleep for just a moment.

Thousands of the chickens ran onto the road while boxes of dead and injured animals fell out of the truck during the morning rush, The Local reported.

AUSTRIA READY TO 'PROTECT' ITS BORDERS AGAINST MIGRANTS

The truck driver said he fell into a “second-long sleep” when he collided with a bridge pillar.

The chickens were set to be killed after they laid eggs. Some 120 firefighters carried the chickens back onto the truck, UPI reported.