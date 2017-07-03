North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile Tuesday as part of a string of test-firings in recent months, South Korea's military said. The missile was launched from a province near the border with China, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea from the vicinity of Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, at around 9:40 a.m.," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launch was immediately reported to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to the statement.

The test-firings in recent months come as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

It wasn't immediately clear if the missile launch was a routine firing of a short-range missile or an attempt to perfect the country's longer range missiles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.