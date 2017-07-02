Car bombs rock capital, multiple casualties, Syrian state TV says

Syrian state TV says a series of car bomb explosions have rocked the capital, resulting in multiple casualties.

It says a suicide car bomber struck near Tahreer Square in central Damascus early Sunday, and that two other bombs went off after security forces chased other attackers. It was not immediately clear if the two explosions were caused by suicide bombers or detonated by security forces.

Such attacks have been rare in Damascus, the seat of power for President Bashar Assad.