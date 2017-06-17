world

United Kingdom

'Trooping the color' in London for queen's official birthday

Associated Press
From left, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Prince Harry is in the background. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON –  Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have marked her official birthday in the annual Trooping the Color celebration.

The 91-year-old monarch was greeted Saturday by hundreds of well-wishers on a sunny day in the heart of ceremonial London. She rode with her husband Prince Philip in an open carriage in the procession along Horse Guards Parade.

Prince William and Prince Charles were on horseback. William's wife Kate and Charles' wife Camilla were in a carriage with Prince Harry.

The queen traditionally celebrates her official birthday in June when the weather can be balmy rather than in April, the month of her actual birth.

The Red Arrows fly past as Britain's Royals watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Expand / Collapse

The day began on a somber note when Elizabeth and Philip observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the horrific London apartment tower fire.

 