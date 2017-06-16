London high-rise fire: Death toll rises to 30 people, police say

The death toll in the London high-rise fire has risen to 30 people as dozens of others remain missing, British police confirmed on Friday.

Firefighters continued to search the smoldering ruins after fire ripped through the building early Wednesday morning. The death toll is still expected to rise substantially. Some have speculated that the number of dead could exceed 100.

"From a personal perspective, I really hope it isn't," Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy responded to the speculation.

Twenty-four people are being treated in the hospital, including 12 in critical care.

An investigation was launched on Thursday to determine the cause of the fire, though there is no indication it was started deliberately at this time, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.