Afghanistan shooting: 3 US soldiers killed are identified

The Pentagon on Monday released the names of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by an Afghan army soldier over the weekend.

The U.S. soldiers were identified as:

- Sergeant Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland

- Sergeant William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, North Carolina

- Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina

The soldiers were shot Saturday in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. A fourth U.S. soldier was injured in the attack.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the act. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says in a statement that a militant loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army "just to attack foreign forces."

The soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY.

The Pentagon is investigating the incident.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.