IRAN ATTACKS: 'Terror' reported at Tehran parliament, Khomeini shrine

Authorities in Tehran responded Wednesday to a pair of attacks across the city that took place at the country's parliament building and a shrine for the country's late leader, two state news agencies reported.

The shooting at the legislature still underway.

Four "terrorists”-- including a suicide bomber-- attacked the shrine of the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran, Iran's state TV website reported.

Iran's state TV said a security guard was killed and four people were wounded in the shrine attack. It said one of the attackers at the shrine was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested. It described the shrine attackers as "terrorists" and said one carried out a suicide bombing, without providing further details.

State TV later reported that four attackers took part in the parliament attack, and that eight people were wounded.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said all entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed and that lawmakers and reporters were ordered to remain in place inside the chamber.

A lawmaker in Iran told state TV that three assailants—including two with AK-47s and one with a pistol—entered parliament, Reuters reported. The doors in the building were shut and locked and one of the attackers is reportedly surrounded by guards. Eight people were reportedly injured.

It was not immediately clear if the attacks were related.

This is a breaking news update. Stay at Fox News for more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report