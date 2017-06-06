Explosion near Afghanistan mosque kills at least 7 people

At least seven people were killed in an explosion at the entrance of a mosque in western Afghanistan Tuesday, an Afghan official said.

A bomb planted in a rickshaw detonated at the entrance gate of the main Sunni mosque in Herat City, located in the western part of Afghanistan, just before 3 p.m. local time, Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

At least 16 other people were injured in the blast. Afghan officials said a funeral was being held in the mosque at the time.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs said it condemned the "terrorist attack."

On the same day, a rocket struck the Indian diplomatic compound in Kabul. No one was injured.

The incidents comes just after Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani announced the "Kabul Process," an initiative to "secure international consensus to end transnational financing of terrorism."

Last week, a massive suicide truck bombing in the country's capital left more than 150 people dead and 300 others injured. It was the deadliest single attack in 16 years since the U.S. invaded to topple the Taliban.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.