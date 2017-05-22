Video: Canadian cop jams with local band

A Canadian police officer was captured on video playing with a band in a city in the province of Ontario on Saturday night.

The band, Vinyl Ambush, was playing a private event at a house in Mississauga in the Peel Region of Ontario when Peel Police officers came by.

Band members wrote in the video's description that when police showed up, they thought the show was over.

“But much to everyone’s delight," the band wrote, "they joined in for an incredible jam session.”

The video shows a cop, Joel Clark, sitting at a drum set and playing along with the young band, according to Mississauga.com.

When they stopped playing, the video cut to Clark giving the band members some advice.

“Number one, don’t expect to make money. Play for free, get exposure and then you can make demands,” Clark told the group.

“The biggest regret I have in my life is stopping,” Clark, who previously toured with his own band, said to the group.

Clark ended his talk by urging the band to play a few more songs before calling it a night.

“Talk about community outreach. Many thanks to Peel Region Police for making it such a fun and memorable night for the Band and everyone there," the band wrote in the video’s description. “You guys ROCK!”

