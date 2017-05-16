Ian Brady, Britain’s infamous ‘Moors Murderer’ serial killer, dies without revealing final victim’s location

Notorious British murderer Ian Brady has died, and the location of where he buried his final victim has died along with him.

79-year-old Brady, one of Britain’s most infamous serial killers, died Monday at a high-security hospital on Merseyside in North West England after battling a lung and chest condition.

Brady spent more than five decades behind bars after killing five children, along with accomplice Myra Hindley, who died in prison in 2002, between July 1963 and October 1965.

MOORS MURDERER BRADY DUE TO ADDRESS TRIBUNAL

Hours before his death, Brady reportedly was told to “do the right thing” and reveal the location of where 12-year-old Keith Bennett, the last of his child victims, is buried. He decided not to reveal the information, taking the location of Bennett's body to his grave.

Despite Brady’s death, Greater Manchester Police said Tuesday they won’t close the case of Bennett’s murder and would act on “credible and actionable” information in the search to find the boy's body.

Bennett was one of five children murdered by Brady and Hindley, who ultimately became known as the “Moors Murderers,” after they tortured and murdered Edward Evans, 17, Pauline Reade, 16, John Kilbride, 12, and Lesley Ann Downey, 10.

UK'S 'MOST EVIL' SERIAL KILLER IS FIGHTING FOR RIGHT TO DIE

Imprisoned since 1966, Brady was given three life sentences for the killings of Downey, Evans, and Kilbride and later went on to admit murdering Bennett and Reade, but was never tried in court for their deaths.



In 2013, Brady was denied a request to relocate to a Scottish prison where he wouldn’t be force fed and where he could be allowed to die, if he so wished.

Upon hearing news of Brady’s death, Kilbride’s brother, Terry, in an interview with The Sun, described Brady as a “murderous psychopath” who “ruined our lives all these years and he’ll still ruin it even though he’s gone."

"Those two individuals, Myra Hindley and Ian Brady, they didn't just destroy five young children's lives," former police officer Norman Brennan, who represented Downey's family told BBC Two's Newsnight. "The... false hopes that they gave the families for over 50 years destroyed all of the families as well, even to this day."