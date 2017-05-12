Mother, daughter in court for 'all-women' knife attack plot

A mother and daughter have appeared in court along with another woman accused of Britain's first all-female terrorist plot.

Rizlaine Boular, 21, was shot by heavily armed police during a raid on a house in northwest London two weeks ago.

Ms Boular, her mother, Mina Dich, 43, and Khawla Barghouthi, 20, are accused of plotting a random knife attack on a stranger or strangers.

The women appeared yesterday morning at Westminster magistrates' court accused of planning an attack near parliament.

Ms Boular and Ms Dich wore burkas and lifted their veils to show their eyes when requested to do so by Judge Emma Arbuthnot. Ms Barghouthi wore a hijab. Officers raided Ms Barghouthi's home on April 27, where they arrested her and shot Ms Boular. It is understood she was shot four times and still has two bullets in her abdomen that doctors have been unable to remove.

