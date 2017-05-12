world

TERRORISM

Mother, daughter in court for 'all-women' knife attack plot

Times of London
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of three women, Mina Dich, 43, left, Rizlaine Boular, 21, centre, and Khawla Barghouthi, 20, right, appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London charged with preparing a terrorist act and conspiracy to murder, Thursday May 11, 2017. Boular, of central London, was shot by police during a raid by elite armed offices at a terraced house in Harlesden Road, north London, on April 27. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

A mother and daughter have appeared in court along with another woman accused of Britain's first all-female terrorist plot.

Rizlaine Boular, 21, was shot by heavily armed police during a raid on a house in northwest London two weeks ago.

Ms Boular, her mother, Mina Dich, 43, and Khawla Barghouthi, 20, are accused of plotting a random knife attack on a stranger or strangers.

The women appeared yesterday morning at Westminster magistrates' court accused of planning an attack near parliament.

Ms Boular and Ms Dich wore burkas and lifted their veils to show their eyes when requested to do so by Judge Emma Arbuthnot. Ms Barghouthi wore a hijab. Officers raided Ms Barghouthi's home on April 27, where they arrested her and shot Ms Boular. It is understood she was shot four times and still has two bullets in her abdomen that doctors have been unable to remove.

