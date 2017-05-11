Retired Idaho teacher held hostage in Mexican hospital over unpaid bill

The children of a retired Idaho schoolteacher are frantically trying to get their mother free from the Mexican hospital where she is being held and return her to the United States.

Vikki Moormann, a former English teacher at Coeur d’Alene High School in Idaho, was vacationing in the Mexican coastal city of Nuevo Vallarta with her sister-in-law in late April when she fell ill. After a routine visit to the doctor’s office, Moormann was sent to a local hospital, and that is where the real trouble began.

Soon after she was admitted, Moormann’s son, Ryen, received a call from the hospital saying that unless the family immediately paid her bill, she would not be released. The family was also sent an itemized bill from the hospital for a total of $35,000.

“We don’t have that type of money,” Ryen Moormann told local media. “I'm caught between a rock and a hard place because if I give them every single penny we have it's not going to cover the full bill.”

Moormann’s son added that even if the family does scrounge up enough money to pay the hospital bill, they won’t have any funds left over to fly her back home. The family has also reached out to the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Consular Agency in Puerto Vallarta, but said that so far no resolution has been reached.

The trip to Mexico was supposed to be a way for the former schoolteacher to relax as the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death approaches.

“I’m so frustrated,” Vikki Moormann said in a phone interview with local Idaho media. “I’ve been spending my morning crying.”

Since ending her teaching career, Moormann has become a published author, penning a series of murder-mysteries set in Coeur d’Alene along with fellow retired educators Yvonne Deitz and Susan Schreiber.