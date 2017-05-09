US Navy warship collides with South Korean fishing vessel off peninsula

A U.S. Navy warship from the Carl Vinson Strike Group collided with a South Korean fishing vessel in the Sea of Japan Tuesday, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

There were no injures aboard USS Lake Champlain, a guided-missile cruiser, the official said.

The collision happened port side amidships, or in the middle of the U.S. warship's left side.

A damage assessment is currently being conducted and the incident is under investigation.

American warships in the Vinson Strike Group have been training with South Korean and Japanese counterparts since late last month.

South Korean media Yonhap was the first to report the incident, and Yonhap added that both vessels were able to continue on their journey with no reported injuries on either vessel.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews