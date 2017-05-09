Thailand bomb blasts near mall wound dozens

More than 50 people were hurt after suspected insurgents in Thailand set off two bombs in the vicinity of a busy shopping center in the southern part of the country on Tuesday.

A small bomb first exploded outside the mall's food court in the city of Pattani. Shortly afterwards, a bomb in a bag inside a pickup truck exploded, the Bangkok Post reported. The military initially blamed firecrackers as the source of the first blast.

No deaths were immediately reported.

The violence came amid a bloody insurgency being waged by Muslim separatists in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces. Those areas are the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist country.

More than 6,500 people have been killed since 2004.

