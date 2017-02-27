Carnival parade float crashes in Brazil, injuring 8

A float in Rio de Janeiro's world famous Carnival parade crashed Sunday evening, and police said eight people were injured, including at least one in serious condition.

The incident involved the last float of the first samba school parading through Rio's Sambadrome. The float of samba school Paraiso de Tuiuti crashed into a fence that separates the stands from the pavement, injuring spectators and revelers.

Police began an investigation as soon as the float finished its transit through the Sambadrome.

The pavement of the Sambadrome was wet because of a persistent drizzle. Rain can make the big floats harder to guide.

Despite the incident, the head of the Rio parade, Elmo dos Santos, said that "the show must go on."

"The rain made the car veer to the left. Organizers tried to adjust, but then they lost control. It is all regrettable, but we cannot stop," dos Santos told journalists.

Elmano Santos, a reveler from Rio, said the float missed him by inches.

"It was very quick. I saw a few journalists taking pictures close to the float get injured. I can't remember the last time I saw an accident here," he told the Associated Press.

Paraiso do Tuiuti was the first of six samba schools parading in the night's extravaganza at the Sambadrome, which was scheduled to run until early Monday.