Iraq: Officials recapture new neighborhood in Mosul

A senior commander says Iraqi militarized police captured a neighborhood in western Mosul on Sunday morning amid clashes with Islamic State militants.

Maj. Gen. Haider al-Maturi of the Federal Police Commandos Division told The Associated Press that his troops entered the Tayaran neighborhood.

Al-Maturi said it is now "under their full control."

Al-Maturi said at least 10 suicide car bombs were deployed by ISIS militants. Nine of the car bombs were blown up before reaching their targets. The tenth killed two policemen and wounded five.

Al-Maturi also said his forces arrested two militants — an Iraqi and a foreigner who speaks Russian.

Iraqi forces, backed by U.S.-led international coalition aerial support, control eastern Mosul.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.