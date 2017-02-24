Dutch boat offering abortions to Guatemalans detained by army

Guatemala's army on Thursday detained a Dutch boat that intended to help women in the Central American country gain acess to abortions.

Women on Waves, a non-profit, offers a way for woman living in countries where the procedure is illegal to get an abortion. Reuters reported the group takes woman up to 10-weeks pregnant into international waters for a free abortion.

The boat was in custody by the military after docking at the Port of San Jose, a spokeswoman told Reuters. Some members were on board.

The Guatemalan army said in a statement that the group would not be allowed to let women board and it will defend “the preservation of human life and the laws in effect in our country."

Abortions in Guatemala are only allowed when the life of the mother is at risk.

"Guatemala has been chosen because the laws are very restrictive on the subject of abortion," the director of Women in Equity in Guatemala told Reuters.

Nearly 65,000 abortions illegally occur each year in the country, according to Reuters.

The World Health Organization reports that between the years 2010 and 2014 nearly 56 million safe and unsafe abortions occurred worldwide on average each year.

