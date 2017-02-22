Report: China nearly finished building South China Sea structures to house missiles

China is reportedly nearing completion of more than 20 buildings on its artificial islands in the South China Sea that are capable of housing long-range surface-to-air missiles.

The concrete structures have retractable roofs and at about 66 feet long and 33 feet tall. They are located on three islands: Subi, Mischief and Fiery Cross.

Fox News reported exclusively in December that the U.S. intelligence community was monitoring whether surface-to-air missiles would be shipped to the reefs to protect China’s three airstrips.

A Pentagon report released last year said that three artificial islands in the Spratly Island chains sport 10,000-foot runways and large ports. China has also excavated deep channels, created and dredged harbors and constructed communications, logistics and intelligence gathering facilities.

"It is not like the Chinese to build anything in the South China Sea just to build it, and these structures resemble others that house SAM batteries, so the logical conclusion is that's what they are for," a U.S. intelligence official told Reuters.

A Pentagon spokesman said the U.S. was committed to "non-militarization in the South China Sea" and urged the countries that claim territory in the region to take action consistent with international law.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday he was aware of the report, but did not clarify whether missiles were placed on the reefs.

"China carrying out normal construction activities on its own territory, including deploying necessary and appropriate territorial defense facilities, is a normal right under international law for sovereign nations," he said.

The South China Sea has been a hotbed of contention between the U.S. and China.

Last week, the U.S. Navy sent an aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer to conduct a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea. Navy officials said the previously scheduled operations, which got underway Saturday, were routine.

