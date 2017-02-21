Teacher receives chilling death threats ordering her to pass students on physics

A physics teacher at a Buenos Aires high school said she received death threats, including a letter with a 9 mm bullet, warning her to give the entire class a passing grade.

"The exam has to be extremely easy. When the students copy [from one another], I need you to look the other way and distract the rest of the teachers," read the menacing letter, addressed to 50-year-old teacher María Marta Adam.

Over the weekend the woman also had her home vandalized with a graffiti that read “Remember Adam. The exam is on 2/21.”

Adam said she is in total disbelief and had never experienced anything similar in her 30-year career.

"I'm very sad, it's like I'm watching a movie of which I don’t feel like a character," she told La Nacion. "The test is going to be administered but not by me. It would be impossible for me to do it with all the emotional load I am carrying.”

She said she has no clue who is behind the threat.

Adam is a junior year teacher at San Cayetano high school, a private Catholic school located in La Plata. She has been assigned police protection since she received the letter last week.

"In 30 years as a teacher I had never experienced something like this, and it happened just as I am about to retire,” she said. “I don’t know what to make of it.”

A dozen students were expected to take the junior year physics test on Tuesday.

The threat note starts off saying: "Ms. Adam, I inform you that I need to pass [the subject of] physics on 2/21 yes or yes, and I am counting on you. A friend is going to come with me to school wearing a borrowed uniform", news outlet DyN reported.

"When he gets my signal he's going to shoot you, [then] he's going to change into his clothes and escape. He's going to be pointing at you and he's going to be looking at you through the window. All this can be avoided if you pass everybody, except for those who leave their test blank."

In a section of the note that Adam considered "the most serious," the student wrote, "I have been to your house several times, I know what time you arrive and what time you leave.

"I left you a reminder in the schoolyard. I have plenty more bullets, for you and all those who live in your house. If you follow everything to the letter, it will go well," the student wrote.