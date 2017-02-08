World

Expand/Collapse Search

Europe

Germany wary of Russian propaganda campaign, lacks proof

Strategy Room: Joe Lestingi and Charmaine Yoest discuss how German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly less than happy with President Trump and his new tone

 

BERLIN –  German officials say they remain concerned about possible Russian propaganda before this year's elections, despite reports that Germany's spy agencies have failed to find proof of such efforts.

Daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcaster NDR reported Tuesday that the publication of a 50-page intelligence dossier was canceled for lack of a "smoking gun" linking Moscow to propaganda campaigns in Germany.

RUSSIA SENDS SYRIA ITS LARGEST MISSILE DELIVERY TO DATE, OFFICIALS SAY

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer declined Wednesday to confirm the reports, citing customary secrecy on intelligence matters.

But she said Germany sees "tendentious reporting in Russian media" that suggested government involvement.

Demmer said "due to their ownership and the way Russian media work we can also assume that these aren't spontaneous or accidental developments."

Germany's domestic intelligence chief recently cited "growing evidence of attempts to influence" this fall's national elections.