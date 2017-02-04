Jordan drones hit IS arms depot, barracks in southern Syria

Jordan says it has carried out airstrikes against Islamic State targets in southern Syria, hitting an arms depot, a warehouse for making car bombs and barracks used by the extremist group.

The state news agency Petra on Saturday quoted the military as saying drones and precision-guided munitions killed and wounded an unspecified number of IS militants. It says Friday's strikes also targeted an IS-held former Syrian army post.

Pro-Western Jordan has carried out such strikes before as part of a U.S.-led alliance against IS in Iraq and Syria.

The latest attacks came after King Abdullah II held high-level meetings in Washington about a possible U.S. shift in Syria policy. President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of safe zones in Syria, an idea critics say could escalate U.S. military engagement.