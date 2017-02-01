Iran halts visas to Americans as Iraq keeps door open

Iran has stopped issuing visas to Americans, the country’s foreign minister said, in an expected response to President Donald Trump’s 90-day ban on Iranian citizens entering the U.S.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday said it would take “reciprocal” and “proportionate” action after Mr. Trump issued an executive order barring entry to the U.S. of nationals from Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, as well as Iran. Tuesday’s move came the same day Iraq said it wouldn’t take any reciprocal action against Americans in light of the decree.

Iranian Foreign MinisterJavad Zarif confirmed that Tehran would no longer issue visas to U.S. citizens. He also said exceptions to the ban were possible and specific cases would be reviewed by a foreign ministry committee.

Iran’s move could affect efforts by Boeing Co. to seal an 80-plane sale to Iran Air that the U.S. company said is still subject to government approvals. Some U.S. lawmakers are trying to block the deal, which was agreed on in December.

“We’re continuing to assess any impact the executive order might have and are closely monitoring congressional, administration and judicial actions,” a Boeing spokesman said.

Despite the ban, USA Wrestling, the sports federation that oversees American Olympic wrestlers, on Monday said it planned to participate in an international tournament in mid-February in Kermanshah, Iran.

