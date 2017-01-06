Police say one of Britain's biggest jewel heists may have been even bigger than previously thought.

London's Metropolitan Police said Friday that a new alleged victim of the Hatton Garden burglary has come forward.

Police say the woman made a formal allegation in June, more than a year after the robbery, that she had lost "a substantial amount of property." Detectives are investigating the claim.

Sky News reports she claims to have lost gold worth 7 million pounds ($8.6 million). Six men between the ages of 49 and 77 were convicted of tunneling into the vault of a safe-deposit storehouse in Hatton Garden, London's jewelry district, in April 2015.

They took cash, jewelry and gold with a value previously set at 14 million pounds ($17 million.) Most of it is still missing.