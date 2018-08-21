FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump suggests he 'could run' Mueller probe; MTV's VMAs turn into Trump bash-fest

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, August 21, 2018

President Trump suggested he could take over Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation as attorney Rudy Giuliani defended his recent 'truth isn't truth' comments in an exclusive interview with FOX News

Comedian Kevin Hart made a lewd remark against Trump, supported NFL players' right to kneel during the national anthem during a politically-charged MTV Video Music Awards on Monday

President Trump suggested in a tweet he may consider pulling former FBI official Phil Mudd's security clearance after Mudd's heated comments about the Trump-John Brennan feud

Voters in Alaska will go to the polls to select candidates for governor and the U.S. House in primary elections on Tuesday

Jurors in the fraud trial of Paul Manafort finished a third day of deliberations Monday without reaching a verdict, fueling optimism in the defense team for Trump's former campaign manager

THE LEAD STORY - 'I COULD RUN IT IF I WANT': President Trump asserted on Monday that he would be "totally allowed" to take over Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe if he wanted to, in another thinly veiled broadside against an investigation he has repeatedly derided as a partisan "witch hunt" ... "I can go in, and I could do whatever — I could run it if I want," Trump told Reuters. "But I decided to stay out. I’m totally allowed to be involved if I wanted to be. So far, I haven’t chosen to be involved. I’ll stay out." The comment -- apparently a reference to Trump's executive authority to order Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the Justice Department to fire or replace Mueller -- came as jurors continued to deliberate in the first trial brought as a result of Mueller's probe.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to FOX News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Monday night, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani defended his comment Sunday that "truth isn't truth," which drew a firestorm of criticism on social media. Prosecutors can bring perjury charges against an honest witness, Giuliani said, as long as they can find others to present an alternative version of events.

SPEAKING FROM THE HART: While presenting at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Kevin Hart told the audience they were "allowed to kneel," seemingly referencing how NFL players have been kneeling out of protest during the national anthem ... "This game you're allowed to kneel," Hart said while presenting with fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish. He continued: "You can do whatever you want there's no old white men to stop you." Hart also said the award show was like "a typical day at the White House." “Beefs pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets,” Hart said. "It's basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face Trump, suck it."

Previously, Hart had avoided using his comedy to bash Trump, sparking criticism from famously anti-Trumper Kathy Griffin. His outburst was one of several political moments during the MTV Video Music Awards. Rapper Logic donned a shirt that read "F--- the wall" while singing his song "One Day" with Ryan Tedder. The 28-year-old singer was joined on stage by immigrant leaders, parents and children, all wearing t-shirts that said "we are all human beings," in protest of the Trump administration's family separation and detention policy.

'UNGLUED AND WEIRD': President Trump suggested in a tweet that he is considering pulling the security clearance of a former FBI official over his heated comments on the revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan's clearance during a TV appearance over the weekend .... Trump said former FBI official Phil Mudd became "totally unglued and weird" during a debate with CNN analyst Paris Dennard on the president's decision to revoke Brennan's clearance. "Just watched former Intelligence Official Phillip Mudd become totally unglued and weird while debating wonderful @PARISDENNARD over Brennan’s Security Clearance," Trump tweeted. "Dennard destroyed him but Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance. Should be REVOKED?"

Dennard said Trump was right to revoke Brennan's security clearance, and argued former intel officials keep their clearances "because it’s profitable for them after they leave government," prompting an eruption from Mudd, who once worked under then-FBI Director Robert Mueller. Mudd insisted he does not use his clearance for profit in the private sector.

NORTHERN EXPOSURE: Alaskans are set to see a three-way race for governor in November. But first, Republicans will have to decide on their candidate in the Aug. 21 primary ... Incumbent Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, is running for re-election. And Democrat Mark Begich is unopposed in his primary. FOX News has ranked the general gubernatorial election a tossup. Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy and former Alaska Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell have emerged as the leading Republican candidates for governor. Also running are: Darin Colbry, Thomas Gordon, Gerald Heikes, Merica Hlatcu and Michael Sheldon.

In Alaska's other big race, independent Alyse Galvin and Democrat Dimitri Shein are among the candidates vying for a shot to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young, who is expected to win his primary. The 85-year-old Young has served in the House since 1973. The closest anyone has come to upsetting Young in recent years was 2008, when he eked out a 304-vote win over then-Lt. Gov. Sean Parnell in the GOP primary.

WILL THE FOURTH DAY BE THE CHARM IN MANAFORT TRIAL? - The jury weighing more than a dozen bank and tax fraud charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort failed to return a verdict after its third day of deliberations on Monday, leading the defense team to sound a note of optimism after the weeks-long trial ... The 12-member jury, which had asked to end deliberations for the day at 6:15 p.m. ET, will return on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET. They must return a unanimous verdict to convict Manafort on each of the 18 charges against him. On the news that the jury hadn't reached a verdict, Manafort attorney Kevin Downing told reporters, "Mr. Manafort was happy to hear that and thinks it was a very good day."

Reporter's Notebook: Tension in Manafort trial courtroom as jury deliberate

LEFT-WING LUNACY: "It's more that they really do hate 'deplorables.' They hate the Walmart crowd ... Their hatred of Trump has caused them to lose all reason." – Ann Coulter, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" explaining how the Trump presidency has caused the left to become unhinged. WATCH

WHY WE NEED ICE: "[The public] doesn't realize how valuable we are as it relates to stopping opioids from coming into the country. They don't realize how important it is as we find gangbangers and send them away from the country." – Acting ICE Director Ronald Vitiello, on "Your World with Neil Cavuto," on fighting public misperceptions of ICE. WATCH

#OnThisDay

1959: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs an executive order making Hawaii the 50th state.

1912: The Boy Scouts of America names its first Eagle Scout, Arthur Rose Eldred of Troop 1 in Rockville Centre, N.Y.

1831: Nat Turner launches a violent slave rebellion in Virginia resulting in the deaths of at least 55 whites. (Turner was later executed.)

