Tiffany Haddish messes up Camila Cabello's name in awkward VMAs moment

Tiffany Haddish started the MTV Video Music Awards off with a huge blunder when she mispronounced former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello’s name on stage.

The comedian immediately followed up her mistake how she only could – with a joke.

"I only speak English," she said after struggling to say Cabello’s name.

Haddish’s gaffe immediately drew a reaction from social media as Twitter users took to the platform to express their displeasure with the comedian.

“Tiffany Haddish trying to pronounce Camila Cabello... lord. Cameela Cableyo. Camila Carrera. Camila Kombucha,” one Twitter user said, while another “cancelled” the actress.

Haddish didn't stop there when she called out Cabello's old band Fifth Harmony by saying they were at home watching instead of being invited to the show.

Nicki Minaj stood up for her Fifth Harmony pal Normani and told Haddish when the rapper stepped on stage to accept an award, "Don't be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b----!"