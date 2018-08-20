Fishermen haul in 1-ton WW II bomb

Fishermen in France made an extremely dangerous catch when they hauled in a 1-ton German bomb left over from World War II.

A trawler found the bomb off the coast of Normandy last week, according to The Express. The discovery was made 2.5 miles from the port of Grandcamp-Maisy, the media outlet reported.

WATCH: ROYAL NAVY DETONATES 1,100-POUND WORLD WAR II BOMB FOUND IN THE RIVER THAMES

With the crew safely evacuated from the trawler, experts worked to defuse the bomb, according to a tweet from French authorities.

The bomb was found near the location of the D-Day landings in June 1944.

STERN OF US WW II DESTROYER DISCOVERED NEAR REMOTE ALASKAN ISLAND: SURVIVOR RECOUNTS HARROWING DAY

Other unexploded ordnance from World War II has been making headlines. Earlier this year, Royal Navy bomb disposal experts detonated a large wartime device that was discovered in the River Thames.

The 500 kg (1,102 pound) bomb was found in the George V Dock in North Woolwich during construction work at the London City airport. The discovery of the large German bomb prompted the closure of the airport, as well as the evacuation of nearby residents from their homes.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers