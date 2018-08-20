Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Style

2018 MTV Video Music Awards: Looks from the red carpet
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Cardi B

One month after welcoming her daughter, Kulture, Cardi B hits the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a low-cut pink number featuring a high-slit. 
(AP)

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

So sweet! The singer and the "SNL" star made their first red carpet appearance together at the award show, sharing a kiss on the pink carpet. 
(AP)

Shay Mitchell

The "Pretty Little Liars" alum slays on the carpet, sporting a very low-cut mini dress. 
(AP)

Farrah Abraham

Just a week after she pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard back in June, former "Teen Mom" star, Farrah Abraham hits the red carpet with her 9-year-old daughter, Sofia, in a striped jumpsuit. 
(AP)

Shawn Mendes

The "Nervous" singer, who is performing at the award show, looks dapper in a suit. 
(AP )

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Almost Love" singer rocks a floor-length white gown with a very high-slit on the carpet. 
(AP )

Winnie Harlow

The model stuns in a sheer, sparkly dress and silver heels at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. 
(AP)

Madison Beer

The singer steps out in a plunging sparkly pantsuit for the award show. 
(AP)

Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" stars Vinny, left, and Pauly D, right, keep it casual on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, with both rocking white button-down shirts paired with jeans and sneakers.  
(AP)

2018 MTV Video Music Awards: Looks from the red carpet

More From Our Sponsors