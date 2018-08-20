2018 MTV Video Music Awards: Looks from the red carpet
Cardi B
One month after welcoming her daughter, Kulture
, Cardi B hits the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a low-cut pink number featuring a high-slit.
(AP)
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
(AP)
Shay Mitchell
The "Pretty Little Liars" alum slays on the carpet, sporting a very low-cut mini dress.
(AP)
Farrah Abraham
Just a week after she pleaded not guilty
to two misdemeanors stemming from a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard back in June, former "Teen Mom" star, Farrah Abraham hits the red carpet with her 9-year-old daughter, Sofia, in a striped jumpsuit.
(AP)
Shawn Mendes
The "Nervous" singer, who is performing at the award show, looks dapper in a suit.
(AP )
Sabrina Carpenter
The "Almost Love" singer rocks a floor-length white gown with a very high-slit on the carpet.
(AP )
Winnie Harlow
The model stuns in a sheer, sparkly dress and silver heels at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
(AP)
Madison Beer
The singer steps out in a plunging sparkly pantsuit for the award show.
(AP)
Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" stars Vinny, left, and Pauly D, right, keep it casual on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, with both rocking white button-down shirts paired with jeans and sneakers.
(AP)
