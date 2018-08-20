2018 MTV Video Music Awards: Looks from the red carpet

Cardi B One month after welcoming her daughter, Kulture , Cardi B hits the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a low-cut pink number featuring a high-slit. (AP) cardi-b

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson So sweet! The singer and the "SNL" star made their first red carpet appearance together at the award show, sharing a kiss on the pink carpet. (AP) ariana-grande-and-pete-davidson

Shay Mitchell The "Pretty Little Liars" alum slays on the carpet, sporting a very low-cut mini dress. (AP) shay-mitchell

Farrah Abraham Just a week after she pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard back in June, former "Teen Mom" star, Farrah Abraham hits the red carpet with her 9-year-old daughter, Sofia, in a striped jumpsuit. (AP) farrah-abraham

Shawn Mendes The "Nervous" singer, who is performing at the award show, looks dapper in a suit. (AP ) shawn-mendes

Sabrina Carpenter The "Almost Love" singer rocks a floor-length white gown with a very high-slit on the carpet. (AP ) sabrina-carpenter

Winnie Harlow The model stuns in a sheer, sparkly dress and silver heels at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. (AP) winnie-harlow

Madison Beer The singer steps out in a plunging sparkly pantsuit for the award show. (AP) madison-beer